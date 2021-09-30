Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ISOLF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,546. Isodiol International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Isodiol International Company Profile
