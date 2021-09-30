ITO Utility Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $87,713.36 and $1.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,877,603 coins and its circulating supply is 92,217,603 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

