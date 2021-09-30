J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $130.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media.

