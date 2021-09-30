Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Jabil worth $90,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Jabil by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jabil by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,211,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $279,998.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,421,712.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

JBL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

