Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:JCICU traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 5,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,273. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,780,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $9,343,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 442,092 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $5,613,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

