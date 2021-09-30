Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 38,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Jackpot Digital
