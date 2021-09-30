Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 38,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,869. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.32.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.