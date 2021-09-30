Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JADA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Jade Art Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
