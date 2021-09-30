Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JADA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Jade Art Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

