James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $104,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 209,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,981. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a P/E ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 932,392 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,035,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.