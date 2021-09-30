Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 14,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.