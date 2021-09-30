Jarvis+ Hits 1-Day Volume of $919,582.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $919,582.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00117949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00171759 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

