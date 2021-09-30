JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.82

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 109852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.