JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $938.98

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 938.98 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,079 ($14.10). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 1,050.50 ($13.72), with a volume of 1,361,765 shares trading hands.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 938.98.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

