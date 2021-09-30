Jean-Charles Potvin Buys 10,000 Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,658 shares in the company, valued at C$1,549,852.80.

Azimut Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.62. 312,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$132.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.