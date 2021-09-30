Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 3,188,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,344. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.