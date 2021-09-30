Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JCI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

