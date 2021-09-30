Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 128,379 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1,486.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,379 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

