Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of The Howard Hughes worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

