Jennison Associates LLC Buys 193,240 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.73% of MakeMyTrip worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

