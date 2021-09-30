Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 366,569 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.