Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,432 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 59,880 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $23,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $157,192,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after buying an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 598.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,068 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $119,128,000 after buying an additional 642,633 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $170.30 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

