Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.65% of Constellium worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

