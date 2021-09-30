Jennison Associates LLC Has $17.64 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.72% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,617.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $807.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

