Jennison Associates LLC Has $20.93 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of NeoGenomics worth $20,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after buying an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 297,845 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 239,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NEO opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

