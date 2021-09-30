Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.98 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 428,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

