Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Silvergate Capital worth $27,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 86.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 85,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,874,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of SI stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

