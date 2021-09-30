Jennison Associates LLC Invests $17.53 Million in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,526,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.41% of Treace Medical Concepts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

