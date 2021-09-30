Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 69,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Integra LifeSciences worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

