Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 450,522 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,841,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.