Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

