Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,449 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Veracyte worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

