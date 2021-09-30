Jennison Associates LLC Sells 168,470 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,470 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.80% of Adecoagro worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRO opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

