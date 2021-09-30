Jennison Associates LLC Sells 389,672 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 389,672 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of NuVasive worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,110.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

