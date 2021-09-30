Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,283,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,217,000 after purchasing an additional 287,296 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

