Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 516.7% in September

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.