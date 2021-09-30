JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in September

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNSH stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,631. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. JNS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

