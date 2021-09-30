John B. Walker Sells 7,500,000 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 2,498,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.