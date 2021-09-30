Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

