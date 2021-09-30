Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 50,656 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 278,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.