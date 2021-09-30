Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $45,459.80

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $45,459.80 and approximately $16,256.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.