Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $98,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 852,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,207,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

