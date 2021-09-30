Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

JLL opened at $249.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.