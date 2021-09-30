Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$1.49. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 46,713 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The stock has a market cap of C$69.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

