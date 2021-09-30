JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 273.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

