JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 1.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.20. 50,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 24,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,379,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,853,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,103,000.

