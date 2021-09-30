JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.50 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.72 ($4.37).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

