JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €60.80 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

ETR FME opened at €60.76 ($71.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.89. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

