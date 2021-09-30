JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 113,522 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,914,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.86% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $547,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

