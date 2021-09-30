JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,770,217 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,852,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.95% of VICI Properties worth $491,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 21.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

