JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 667,673 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $538,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.