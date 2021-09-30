JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 667,673 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 667,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $538,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,435,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

